Roughriders agree to terms with former Bills WR Williams

Duke Williams is returning to the Canadian Football League.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the 28-year-old wide receiver has agreed to terms with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Auburn product previously spent two seasons in the CFL in 2017 and 2018 with Edmonton where he was a CFL All-Star in the latter year.

In his two years in Edmonton, Williams recorded 2,294 yards receiving on 134 receptions with 15 touchdowns.

A native of Los Angeles, Williams spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Appearing in a combined five games, he hauled in 12 receptions for 166 yards and a TD.

In August, he was placed on injured reserve by the Bills and then released with an injury settlement.

The Roughriders (5-3) sit in second in the West Division, four points back of the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Craig Dickenson's team is coming off of a 23-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday and are losers of three of their last five games.

The team returns to action on Saturday night when they host the Stamps at Mosaic Stadium.