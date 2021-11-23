51m ago
Oilers' Keith (upper-body injury) exits early vs. Stars
Duncan Keith suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, the Edmonton Oilers announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Keith exited the game midway through the second period after making a pass at the Stars blueline, the defenceman appeared to slam his stick in frustration as he made his way to the Oilers' bench.
Keith, 38, has one goal and five points in 17 games for Edmonton this season.