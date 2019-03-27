The Alliance of American Football may not make it through it's first season.

League majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today on Wednesday that a lack of cooperation from the NFLPA to allow young players to play in both leagues could cause the AAF to fold.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," Dundon said. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

USA Today reports the AAF has hoped to use practice squad players from NFL rosters in their league, specifically quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

Dundon, who owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, said he expects to make a decision in the next two days. He invested $250 million into the start-up league last month.

The AAF season is scheduled to run through April 27, when the league championship is scheduled to take place. The regular season is set to run through April 14.