Ask Dwight Howard and he'll tell you that some things are just bigger than basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers centre is on board with the idea of not resuming the NBA season this summer.

“No basketball till we get this resolved.” Howard wrote in a statement, “I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.”

Recently, Irving has brought to light a number of issues with the NBA’s 22-team return to play format, on Friday night reports surfaced of a group of multiple NBA players – with Brooklyn Nets star Irving among them –not in support of the NBA season being resumed amid the protests and unrest.

Irving, according to Shams Charania, told his fellow NBA players on Friday's call, "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullsh*t. Something smells a little fishy."

Irving also reportedly added "I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)."

Despite reportedly being the leader on Friday's call, Irving wasn't expected to be able to play again this season after having season-ending shoulder surgery on March 3.

Howard added, “I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just to (sic) beautiful to pass up.”

“This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of.” He wrote, “When have we ever had this amount of time to be with our families. This is where Unity starts.”

Howard, 34, has spent 16 seasons in the league and has gone to the NBA Finals just one time during those years, as a member of the Orlando Magic, he has a chance this year of not only playing in another Final, but winning one.

But playing basketball isn’t something on his mind right now, “The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black / African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families become their own Nations.”

All of this comes on the heels of the NBA and the players' union both approving a plan to have the 22 best teams, record-wise, resume the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Under the terms of the plan, teams are scheduled to begin training camp in early July before reportedly resuming regular-season play on July 30.