Coghlan's two-point game leads Wolves past Moose
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Dylan Coghlan had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Wolves doubled the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Jermaine Loewen, Reid Duke and Lucas Elvenes rounded out the attack for Chicago (11-14-2).
Oscar Dansk made 25 saves for the win.
Kristian Reichel and JC Lipon had the first and last goals of the game, respectively, for Manitoba (13-13-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Griffen Outhouse stopped 32 shots in net for the Moose.
The Wolves went 1 for 5 on the power play and Manitoba did not score on its only man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.