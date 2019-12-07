WINNIPEG — Dylan Coghlan had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Wolves doubled the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Jermaine Loewen, Reid Duke and Lucas Elvenes rounded out the attack for Chicago (11-14-2).

Oscar Dansk made 25 saves for the win.

Kristian Reichel and JC Lipon had the first and last goals of the game, respectively, for Manitoba (13-13-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Griffen Outhouse stopped 32 shots in net for the Moose.

The Wolves went 1 for 5 on the power play and Manitoba did not score on its only man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.