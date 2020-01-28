Though the two sides have yet to open negotiations, Ottawa Senators defenceman Dylan DeMelo is hoping there's "mutual interest" between the two sides on a contract extension.

DeMelo, 26, is currently scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer as he plays out the final season of a two-year, $1.8 million deal.

“I try not to (think about the deadline),” DeMelo told the Ottawa Sun Monday. “You’d be lying if you said you were oblivious to it. We all know the situation of where the organization is at right now. This is my first time being part of something like this, where my name is maybe out there a little bit, being a UFA and it’s all new to me.

“I’m just trying to focus on my game, worry about the stuff that I can control and I’ll just kind of see what happens here. There hasn’t been any discussions but I’m sure we’ll talk at some point going forward. I’d like to think there’s mutual interest on both sides to get something done but right now there hasn’t been anything.”

DeMelo has eight assists in 39 games this season while averaging a career-high 20:08 of ice time per game.

“I’m getting an opportunity to play and grow into the role of playing top minutes,” he added “I’ve taken on a bit of a leadership on the back end, considering the youth of our squad and when I got traded here I was excited at the opportunity to be part of something fresh here and we’re building in the right direction.

“This team is going the right way and we’ve got a lot of good pieces going forward. If I’m part of that going forward, I would love to be a part of it. I’ve just really enjoyed my time here, the organization has been good to me, the staff’s been great, the coaching staff and the players have been great, it’s just nice to play a lot and feel wanted like you have a role on a team.”

Acquired from the San Jose Sharks prior to last season in the deal which saw Erik Karlsson head the other way, DeMelo has seven goals and 62 points in 249 career games with the Sharks and Senators.