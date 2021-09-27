56m ago
McIlrath suspended for two preseason and regular season games
Dylan McIlrath was suspended for two preseason and regular season games for an illegal check to the head the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday
TSN.ca Staff
In the opening minute of the third period of the Cap's 3-2 loss, McIlrath caught Fogarty with a high hit. He was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Fogarty did not return to the game for the Bruins.
McIlrath, 29, signed as a free agent with the Caps in the summer after spending last season with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. He has appeared in 66 NHL games over seven seasons with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Red Wings.