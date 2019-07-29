Earl Stroman: Marcus 'was hoping it was the Yankees a little bit'

According to his father, Marcus Stroman was hoping to be traded to New York, just not to the Mets.

Earl Stroman told Newsday on Monday that with trade rumours circling before Sunday's trade to the Mets, Marcus was excited by the prospect of pitching in pinstripes.

“He was hoping it was the Yankees a little bit," Earl Stroman said. "He was kind of psyched, maybe hoping to go there. I'm not going to tell you that he wasn't. If he was to leave Toronto at all. Don’t forget, Marcus loved Toronto, his heart was there.

"The brass [management] didn't kind of appreciate him as much as the fans did. The whole country took to him and they took to me."

Earl Stroman added his son could be interested in joining the Yankees when he becomes a free agent after next season.

“That’s up to the Yankees," Earl said. “I’m sure Marcus will listen to whatever it is the Yankees have to offer."

The Mets, who caught many off-guard with their trade for Stroman, sit six games back of final the wild-card spot in the National League and it's unclear what other moves will follow from the organization before Wednesday's trade deadline.

“Anything he can help them do to win he'll be happy," Earl Stroman added. “Marcus is happy about being home. Hopefully they make a push towards the playoffs."

Stroman, who was the Blue Jays' lone All-Star representative, has a 6-11 record this season with a 2.96 ERA, fifth-best in the American League before the trade.