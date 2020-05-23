British Columbia has seen improvements with regards to COVID-19 data over the last little while and it's caused some to wonder when B.C.-based professional sports teams can fully re-open their facilities.

Asked Dr Henry about a timeline for #Canucks #BCLions & #VWFC to be able to fully open their practice facilities. All have plans being reviewed by Worksafe BC. Nothing definite, but she said “early to mid June” was a possibility — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 23, 2020

TSN's Farhan Lalji spoke to B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry about a possible timeline.

"Asked Dr. Henry about a timeline for Canucks, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps to be able to fully open their practice facilities. All have plans being reviewed by Worksafe BC. Nothing definite, but she said "early to mid June" was a possibility.

The Whitecaps have already resumed training on a limited basis, while the NHL and the CFL continue to assess the viability of a resumption.

The province announced only 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making it the 15th straight day that active cases fell.