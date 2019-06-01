The ECHL created a new Kelly Cup after last year’s champions, the Colorado Eagles, did not return the trophy.

ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly said the tradition of returning the Championship Trophy – the Kelly Cup – was not honoured by the Eagles, meaning the league had to create a new Kelly Cup.

The new Cup is complete with the history of players, coaches, and staff that have earned ECHL Championships over the past 30 years, the league said in a media release.

The new trophy is the fourth Kelly Cup in league history, with older models in the Hockey Hall of Fame.