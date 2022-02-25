Sean Avery's ECHL career is over before it even got started.

The Orlando Solar Bears announced Friday that the team has released the 41-year-old forward, two days after signing him to a standard player contract.

Avery is a veteran of 580 NHL games, posting 90 goals and 247 points over his career with the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. He twice led the NHL in penalty minutes during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons.

He last played in the 2011-12 season, when he scored three goals in 15 games with the Rangers and posted two goals and one assist in seven games with the AHL's Connecticut Whale.