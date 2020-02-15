MADRID — Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid's squad after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday included the Belgium forward in his squad ahead of Sunday's Spanish league match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Hazard hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on Nov. 26 in a match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He had been practicing with the rest of the team for the last two weeks but was yet to be included in the squad.

“We know what Hazard can add to the team,” Zidane said. “It was time to get him back.”

Madrid enters Sunday's game tied on points with Barcelona, which edged Getafe 2-1 on Saturday.

