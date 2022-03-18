The city of Edmonton will host the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship in August.

The tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer was called off Dec. 30 after four days because of a COVID-19 outbreak, citing a recommendation from the COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee.

The cancellation came after a number of positive cases of COVID-19 among the 10 teams in the tournament and three games forfeited in two days.

On top of health and safety concerns, with the third cancellation, the IIHF determined "the sportive integrity of the event had been compromised" and the remainder of the tournament must be cancelled.

