24m ago
Edmonton and Toronto set to be NHL hub cities
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, barring any last-minute complications, the two NHL hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. As of last night, McKenzie notes that negotiations between the NHL and the NHLPA appears to have resulted in agreement on most issues on Phase 3/4 return to play, CBA extension and transition with a couple of items to finalize today.
TSN.ca Staff
Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020
Long night of negotiations/hard work between NHL/NHLPA appears to have resulted in agreement on most issues on Phase 3/4 RTP, CBA extension, transition rules. Still a couple of items to finalize today. NOTHING, of course, is actually done until both sides ratify a tentative deal.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020
Nothing carved in stone just yet, but if there are no hiccups in finalizing the tentative agreement, NHLPA membership could be voting on RTP/CBA/transition/critical dates by Friday or Saturday.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020
