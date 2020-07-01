Aside from COVID concerns, shouldn’t NHLers want to return to play?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, barring any last-minute complications, the two NHL hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto.

Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

Long night of negotiations/hard work between NHL/NHLPA appears to have resulted in agreement on most issues on Phase 3/4 RTP, CBA extension, transition rules. Still a couple of items to finalize today. NOTHING, of course, is actually done until both sides ratify a tentative deal. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

Nothing carved in stone just yet, but if there are no hiccups in finalizing the tentative agreement, NHLPA membership could be voting on RTP/CBA/transition/critical dates by Friday or Saturday. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

As of last night, McKenzie notes that negotiations between the NHL and the NHLPA appear to have resulted in agreement on most issues on Phase 3/4 return to play, CBA extension and transition with a couple of items to finalize today.

If there are no hiccups in finalizing the tentative agreement, NHLPA membership could be voting on return to play/CBA/transition/critical dates by Friday or Saturday.