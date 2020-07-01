According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, barring any last-minute complications, the two NHL hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto.

As of last night, McKenzie notes that negotiations between the NHL and the NHLPA appear to have resulted in agreement on most issues on Phase 3/4 return to play, CBA extension and transition with a couple of items to finalize today.

If there are no hiccups in finalizing the tentative agreement, NHLPA membership could be voting on return to play/CBA/transition/critical dates by Friday or Saturday.   