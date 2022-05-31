The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker Brady Sheldon, the team announced Tuesday.

Sheldon, 29, joins the Elks after appearing in one game last season for the Toronto Argonauts, where he recorded three tackles.

Before his time in Toronto, the Novi, Mich., native spent four seasons in the NFL, appearing in two games for the Oakland Raiders (2017), one game for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and two games for the New York Jets (2020).

Sheldon played collegiately at Ferris State University from 2011 to 2016, where he played in 33 games, recording 111 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Sheldon went undrafted in 2016.