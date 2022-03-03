A classic logo will return for the Edmonton Elks in 2022.

The team announced on Thursday that the Elks will once again sport the "Double E" logo on their helmets during the upcoming season.

Edmonton had worn some version of the logo on their helmets from 1965 to 2019. For last season, the first under the Elks rebrand, the team wore a helmet with green antlers.

"The Double E represents our club's tradition of excellence both on and off the field. It's an Edmonton icon and we're thrilled to have a fresh version on our new helmet," Elks president and CEO Victor Cui said in a statement. "This helmet bridges the past with the present and is symbolic of our commitment to connecting our tradition with a bright future. One look at our new helmet and you know who we are and what we stand for. We've listened to our fans and can't wait to proudly wear this new helmet at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium."

The Elks, who finished last in the West at 3-11 last season, open up their 2022 campaign on June 11, on the road against the BC Lions.