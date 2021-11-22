The Edmonton Elks made a major management shake-up on Monday, days after the conclusion of the CFL season.

The Elks announced the firing of president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo.

Edmonton finished the season at 3-11, missing the playoffs and tying the Ottawa Redblacks for worst record in the league.

The team will be holding a press conference later on Monday.

Presson joined the Elks in 2019, having previously served in management in a variety of sports, including with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League and the Oklahoma City Blazers of the Central Hockey League.

Sunderland, 42, won the Grey Cup in 2016 with the Redblacks as assistant GM before taking the GM job in Edmonton. Over his four seasons as GM, Edmonton missed the postseason on three occasions. Sunderland ends his tenure with a 31-37 mark.

Also a member of the Redblacks organization that won the Grey Cup in 2016 as its offensive coordinator, Elizondo was a first-time head coach with the Elks in his first season on the job. Prior to coming to Edmonton, Elizondo also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts and Syracuse Orange.