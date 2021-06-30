'The ask has never been bigger and the reward has never been less’: LaBatte on sitting 2021 season

The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday the retirements of American defensive back Forrest Hightower, national running back Alex Taylor, and national wide receiver Jimmy Ralph.

The 29-year-old Hightower spent the past three seasons playing in Edmonton. Hightower finished the 2019 season with 26 tackles, one interception, and one sack in 11 games.

Hightower, who started his CFL career with two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recorded 136 tackles, seven interceptions, and two sacks in 55 career games.