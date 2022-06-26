The Edmonton Elks have traded offensive lineman Colin Kelly to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a seventh-round draft pick, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji on Sunday.

Kelly was in his fourth season with Edmonton after joining the team as a free agent in 2017.

The 32-year-old missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn pectoral muscle.

The Oregon State product has appeared in 76 games for the Ottawa Redblacks and Elks, dating back to 2014.