Ahead of their Week 4 game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Edmonton Elks announced the addition of DB Jeawon Taylor and Ben Davis to the active roster.

TRANSACTIONS | The Elks have made a series of roster moves in advance of Friday's big Canada Day 🇨🇦 clash with the Ti-Cats in Hamilton.



DETAILS | https://t.co/yw1F6Vb77J #GoElks #CFL — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) June 29, 2022

Taylor, re-joins the Elks after spending time with the team in pre-season.

Davis, 24, is elevated from the team's practice roster after signing with the team on June 21.

In corresponding moves, the Elks added RB Sherman Badie and WR Aaron Dilworth to their practice roster.

Badie, 27, made his CFL debut last weekend against the Calgary Stampeders.

Dilworth joins the Elks after a season in the Arena Football Association where he tallied a league-leading 15 touchdowns as a rookie, helping the West Texas Warbirds to an undefeated season.

In addition, the Elks announced that veteran LB Deon Lacey was placed on the one-game injured list. Lacey has appeared in two games for the Elks this season, recording a team-best 10 defensive tackles against the Stamps last weekend.