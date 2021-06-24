What stands out on 2021 CFL schedule?

The Edmonton Elks announced Thursday Canadian offensive lineman Matt O'Donnell has returned to the team.

O'Donnell has been with the Elks since 2012 when he was acquired in a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 32-year-old, who has played both guard and tackle, was named a CFL All-Star in 2017 and has been named a West Division All-Star in 2017 and 2019.

O'Donnell is currently the longest serving member of the team.