The Edmonton Elks announced Thursday Canadian offensive lineman Matt O'Donnell has returned to the team.

O'Donnell has been with the Elks since 2012 when he was acquired in a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 32-year-old, who has played both guard and tackle, was named a CFL All-Star in 2017 and has been named a West Division All-Star in 2017 and 2019.

O'Donnell is currently the longest serving member of the team.