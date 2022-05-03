The Edmonton Elks have released former NFL wide receiver Martavis Bryant and linebacker Tyrell Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bryant was signed by the Elks in February of this year. His right were previously owned by the Toronto Argonauts, where he spent the entire 2021 season on the team's suspended list after not reporting to training camp.

Robinson also signed with the club in February.

Neither player suited up for the Elks before being released.