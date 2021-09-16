The Edmonton Elks are placing quarterback Trevor Harris on the six-game injured list with a neck injury.

The team said Harris first sustained the injury in Edmonton's win over Calgary Stampeders last week, but was cleared to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The injury slowly progressed, which led to Harris removing himself from practice late on Wednesday due to increasing pain and other symptoms.

Taylor Cornelius is listed as Harris' backup on the Elks depth chart. Signed by the team earlier this year, he has never thrown a pass in the CFL. He attended Oklahoma State University and spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.

During his time as a starter at Oklahoma State, Cornelius completed 59.4 per cent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 32 touchdowns

The Elks (2-3) are set to face West-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-1) on Saturday.