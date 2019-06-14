Edmonton Eskimos receiver Greg Ellingson has been fined an undisclosed amount for an incident that occurred last December, the CFL announced Friday.

Ellingson was fined by the league after he was charged with failing to provide an adequate breath sample into a roadside screening device. The incident occurred when Ellingson was still a member of the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 30-year-old signed with the Eskimos in the off-season after four seasons with the Redblacks. Ellingson finished last season with 91 receptions for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns.