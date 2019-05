Bazzie: 'Huge rivalry' between offence and defence at training camp

The Edmonton Eskimos announced Friday left tackle SirVincent Rogers will be out indefinitely after sustaining a torn left tricep.

The Eskimos signed Rogers to a two-year contract when free agency opened in February. The 33-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Rogers was named a CFL All-Star last season.