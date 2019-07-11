Edmonton Eskimos starting quarterback Trevor Harris avoided injury after taking a low hit from BC Lions defensive end Odell Willis in Thursday's convincing win at BC Place Stadium.

Trevor Harris is forced to leave the game after being hit by Odell Willis. #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/KhKgl3Yznu — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) July 12, 2019

The incident happened with 42 seconds left in the second quarter as Harris appeared to be in extreme discomfort while on the turf and being tended to by the team trainer. He was able to walk off under his own power.

Willis received a roughing the passer penalty on the play.

Harris was able to return to start the second half and immediately threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Natey Adjei. He finished with 276 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns in the 33-6 victory.

Harris, 33, signed with the Eskimos this off-season and has thrown for 1,153 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions over four games heading into Thursday's game against the Lions.