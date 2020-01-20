36m ago
Eskimos release DT Vickers to pursue NFL
The Edmonton Eskimos announced Monday the team has released America defensive tackle Kendal Vickers to pursue NFL opportunities. Vickers, 24, played 18 games for the Eskimos last season, finishing with 12 tackles and two sacks.
TSN.ca Staff
More details to follow.