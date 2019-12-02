The Edmonton Eskimos signed four players to extensions Thursday, including defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

Ceresna played all 18 games with the Eskimos in 2018 before signing with the NFL's New York Giants last off-season. Ceresna was cut by the Giants and drafted by the XFL's DC Defenders before signing with the Eskimos practice roster last month.

The 25-year-old finished with 32 tackles and eight sacks for the Eskimos in 2018. Ceresna played for the Ottawa Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2017, finishing with 18 tackles and two sacks in 14 games.

The Eskimos also signed American wide receiver Bryce Bobo, national fullback Peter Cender, and global wide receiver Diego Viamontes.