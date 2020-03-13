CFL announces the cancellation of its regional, national combines

The Edmonton Eskimos announced Friday the team has signed former Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Rodney Smith.

Smith played the past two seasons with the Argos, and finished last year with 51 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns.

The 30-year-old had 23 receptions for 257 yards in nine games his rookie season in 2018.