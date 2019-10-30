The Edmonton Eskimos’ playoff spot is settled – they’ll be heading East via the crossover to take on the Montreal Alouettes – and as a result head coach Jason Maas has the luxury of resting starters in the final game of the regular season.

Maas said Tuesday he will do just that when the Eskimos visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday, with quarterback Trevor Harris the most notable player likely to watch the game from the sidelines.

Maas said Harris, who only returned last week after missing four games due to injury, will practice with the team this week but won’t play on the weekend. CFL on TSN analyst Davis Sanchez agreed with the move.

“There are (maybe) some questions about the future of this (coaching) staff of the Edmonton Eskimos,” Sanchez said. “If they were concerned with public perception or their record, they’d dress all their starters and try to win this game. But if this is a staff that’s doing what’s best for the Edmonton Eskimos, and what’s going to give them the best chance to win in the playoffs, it’s sitting these guys. They’re making the right decision, there’s no doubt about it.”

Harris had a solid return to action last week, throwing for 321 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, but the Eskimos lost to the Roughriders, dropping their second half record to 2-6. And they face a motivated Saskatchewan team again this weekend to close out the regular season.

But Sanchez said momentum heading into the playoffs isn’t as important as being fresh.

“Your record in the playoffs is 0-0 and everybody has the same record. There are teams like Saskatchewan, Calgary, and Hamilton that played all year long to win games to get a bye, to be fresh, to play fast in the playoffs. The Eskimos have a chance to do that. They’re going to do it. I’ve been in the situation many a times, it’s a huge advantage, especially in the game of football because of the physicality. They’re going to be fresh, they’re going to be fast, and that’s the right decision.”