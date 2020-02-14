The Edmonton Eskimos announced Friday the team will be retaining its name after a year-long "research and engagement program" found no consensus to support a change.

This program included meetings with Inuit leaders and community leaders in Iqaluit, Inuvik, Yellowknife and Ottawa; and a research phase with a combination of in-depth interviews with Inuit across the north and in Edmonton, and a telephone survey among a broad group of Inuit across Canada.

"There were a range of views regarding the club’s name but no consensus emerged to support a name change," the team said in a press release. "The club has therefore decided to retain its name."

The team also announced it will be increasing its engagement with Canada's Inuit communities following the program.

“The research program provided the club with many insights,” Janice Agrios, chair of the board of directors, said. “A key learning for us was the desire of northern communities to increase the club’s engagement with them. As a result, we have invested the time and resources to create a Northern Community Engagement Program and will continue to engage with Inuit leaders and community members to strengthen the ties between the club and the Inuit community.”