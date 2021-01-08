The Edmonton Football Team signed four-time CFL Divisional All-Star Derel Walker on Friday.

Walker, 29. is returning for his third stint in Edmonton, having begun his CFL career with the team in 2015 on the practice roster.

He spent the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts, posting 65 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns.

Over five seasons in the CFL, Walker has 362 career receptions for 5,248 yards and 32 touchdowns with Edmonton and Toronto.