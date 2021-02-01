The Edmonton Football Team named Jaime Elizondo as their new head coach on Monday. Elizondo will also serve as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“We’re thrilled to announce Jaime Elizondo as the new head coach of the Edmonton Football Team,” GM Brock Sunderland said. “Jaime is an innovative play caller with proven success in the CFL. Along with his winning history in this league, he is a good leader who communicates well and we align philosophically on what we believe it takes to build a championship program."

Edmonton had been looking for a head coach after Scott Milanovich resigned from the post last month to take a job with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

Elizondo served as offensive coordinator with the Ottawa Redblacks from 2016-18, helping the team to two Grey Cups and winning one (2016).

Elizondo also has experience coaching with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts in the CFL, and spent 2019 on Marc Trestman's staff with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL.