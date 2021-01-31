The Edmonton Football Team released wide receiver Ricky Collins Jr. on Sunday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that the 28-year-old was due a $33,000 roster bonus on Monday.

#EdmFootballTeam releases Rickey Collins Jr. Was due a 33k roster bonus tomorrow. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 31, 2021

Collins Jr. recorded 78 receptions for 1,103 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games with Edmonton in 2019, his first and only year with the club.

The American has spent four seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions and Edmonton Football Team.