The Edmonton Football Team has signed veteran defensive end Shawn Lemon for a second stint with the team, they announced Wednesday.

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran who has spent time with six teams. He started the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts before getting dealt to the BC Lions in both seasons. The 32-year-old finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles and nine sacks in 15 games.

For his career, Lemon has 166 tackles and 70 sacks in 107 games.