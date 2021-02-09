After announcing his retirement last summer, James Wilder Jr. is back in the CFL.

Edmonton Football Team has signed the 28-year-old running back to a contract.

GET WILDER!



We have signed running back @IAm_Wilder32! Welcome to the Green and Gold!



Last June, the Florida State product announced his retirement due to uncertainty surrounding the 2020 CFL season.

"One of the hardest life decisions I've made in my life is retiring in my prime at 28 years old from the game I've been playing since I was 5," Wilder tweeted at the time. "I'm now ready for the next chapter in my life. @CFL, simply say thank you I'm forever grateful!"

Wilder joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, winning the league's Most Outstanding Rookie and the Grey Cup that year. After announcing his intentions to return to the NFL - he previously was signed to the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills - and sit out the 2018 season, the Argos and Wilder agreed to a restructured two-year deal.

Wilder's 2018 season ended in Week 16 with a knee injury, finishing his campaign after only 13 games. His 2019 season was marked by the team's decision to make him a healthy scratch during a Week 9 loss to Edmonton. Upon his request, Wilder was released by the Argos that November.

Last winter, he signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes before announcing he was stepping away to take a coaching job with a Florida high school.

For his career, Wilder has accumulated 3,514 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.