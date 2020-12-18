The National Hockey League has had discussions with Edmonton over the past several weeks to extend the city's role as a hockey hub, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Dreger added there is no official plan to use Edmonton but the city is ready if needed. Dreger also said Toronto is under consideration by the league.

Further to @byterryjones suggestion Edmonton could extend its role as hockey’s go-to Hub - while there is no official plan to use Edmonton - there have been discussions with the NHL over the past several weeks. Edmonton is ready...if needed. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 18, 2020

Toronto is also believed to be in consideration. https://t.co/gzzVJqG1iI — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 18, 2020

The report comes one day after it was reported the proposed All-Canadian division could be in jeopardy. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Thursday the NHL is talking with all seven provincial health authorities, trying to nail down protocols that work for all of the stakeholders involved. Seravalli added the provincial health authorities have not signed off yet and the league has run into some difficulties.

