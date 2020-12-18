2h ago
Edmonton has had talks with NHL as potential hub city
The NHL has had discussions with Edmonton over the past several weeks to extend the city's role as a hockey hub, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Dreger added there is no official plan to use Edmonton but the city is ready if needed. Dreger also said Toronto is under consideration by the league.
TSN.ca Staff
The National Hockey League has had discussions with Edmonton over the past several weeks to extend the city's role as a hockey hub, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Dreger added there is no official plan to use Edmonton but the city is ready if needed. Dreger also said Toronto is under consideration by the league.
The report comes one day after it was reported the proposed All-Canadian division could be in jeopardy. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Thursday the NHL is talking with all seven provincial health authorities, trying to nail down protocols that work for all of the stakeholders involved. Seravalli added the provincial health authorities have not signed off yet and the league has run into some difficulties.
More details to come.