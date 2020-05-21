The Edmonton Oilers, together with the Province of Alberta and City of Edmonton, will include a lifestyle presentation as part of their hub city pitch to the NHL, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Curious what NHL players think about this? Edmonton is rolling out an impressive “lifestyle” presentation in its Hub city quest. Secured golf course. Cool temps. Outdoor big screens for movies/other games. Some fun stuff planned. More tonight in Insider Trading. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 21, 2020

The Oilers have been pushing to be considered a hub city if the NHL season resumes and the league decides to use the hub city format.