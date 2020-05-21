24m ago
Edmonton including lifestyle presentation in hub city pitch
The Edmonton Oilers, together with the Province of Alberta and City of Edmonton, will include a lifestyle presentation as part of their hub city pitch to the NHL, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Could Alberta's stronger travel safety measures impact Edmonton's 'hub' city chances?
The Edmonton Oilers, together with the Province of Alberta and City of Edmonton, will include a lifestyle presentation as part of their hub city pitch to the NHL, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
"Edmonton is rolling out an impressive lifestyle presentation in its hub city quest," Dreger reported. "Secured golf course. Cool temperatures. Outdoor big screens for movies/other games. Some fun stuff planned."
The Oilers have been pushing to be considered a hub city if the NHL season resumes and the league decides to use the hub city format.