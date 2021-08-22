Edmonton Oil Kings forward Caleb Reimer was one of three teenage hockey players that died in a car crash early Saturday morning in Surrey, B.C.

Officials said all three of the vehicle’s occupants, including Reimer and two other hockey players, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson, died on scene after their car crashed into a tree.

Reimer, from Surrey, B.C​., joined the Oil Kings organization in 2019 after the team selected him in that year’s WHL Prospects Draft.

Kirt Hill, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Caleb Reimer at the age of 16.

I want to express our deepest condolences on behalf of the entire Edmonton Oil Kings organization to the Reimer family and to the families of Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson.

Caleb was a young man with a bright future both on and off the ice. He was a person that you loved to be around, he was a great teammate and a great friend.

I will never forget the first phone call we had the day we drafted him to the organization and the excitement of Caleb on the other end of the line. We will all remember his first WHL goal at the DCA and the pure joy and excitement that followed in his celebration with his teammates. We will truly miss having Caleb in our lives each and every day. He was part of our family and will be a tremendous loss in all of our hearts.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.