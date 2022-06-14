The Edmonton Oil Kings will represent the Western Hockey League at the Memorial Cup after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-0 in Game 6 Monday night to capture the league title.

Jakub Demek and Kaiden Guhle had the goals for the Oil Kings, who have now won five WHL championships with their most recent coming in 2014.

The 2022 Memorial Cup runs from June 20-29 in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Edmonton will be joined by the host Sea Dogs, the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes and the still to be determined OHL champion between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires.