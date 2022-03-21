The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Derick Brassard from the Philadelphia Flyers, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Can confirm Brassard to Oilers.

The Flyers retained 50 per cent of Brassard's cap hit.

Brassard has six goals and 16 points in 31 games this season.

The 34-year-old is on a one-year, $825,000 deal and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

In 936 career NHL games, he has 200 goals and 519 points split between the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes and Flyers.