Sens add Pierre McGuire as senior VP of player development

Duncan Keith is heading to Edmonton.

The Oilers are acquiring the defenceman from the Chicago Blackwaks for Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.

No salary retained in Keith trade to Oilers. Jones and a 3rd back to Chicago. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 12, 2021

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, no salary will be retained in the deal.

The 37-year-old Keith has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks after the club selected him in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft.

A two-time Norris Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Keith has 105 goals and 520 assists in 1,192 career regular season games.

Keith has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.

More to come.