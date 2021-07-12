1h ago
Oilers acquire Keith from Blackhawks
Duncan Keith is heading to Edmonton. The Oilers are acquiring the defenceman from the Chicago Blackwaks for Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.
No salary retained in Keith trade to Oilers. Jones and a 3rd back to Chicago.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 12, 2021
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, no salary will be retained in the deal.
The 37-year-old Keith has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks after the club selected him in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft.
A two-time Norris Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Keith has 105 goals and 520 assists in 1,192 career regular season games.
Keith has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.
