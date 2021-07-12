Duncan Keith is heading to Edmonton. 

The Oilers are acquiring the defenceman from the Chicago Blackwaks for Caleb Jones and a third-round pick. 

 

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, no salary will be retained in the deal. 

The 37-year-old Keith has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks after the club selected him in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft.

A two-time Norris Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Keith has 105 goals and 520 assists in 1,192 career regular season games.

Keith has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.

More to come. 