1h ago
Oilers acquire Green from Red Wings
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak & a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
The pick will be a fourth-round pick in 2020, and will become a 2021 third-round pick if Edmonton gets to the final four and Green plays 50 percent of the games, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Detroit will retain 50 percent of Mike Green’s cap hit and salary, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
LeBrun adds that Mike Green waived his modified no-trade clause to accept a trade to the Oilers.
In 48 games this season, Green has three goals and 11 points.