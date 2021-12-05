The Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse off the injured reserve ahead of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The #Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse ahead of tonight's game against the Kings.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gOsExPWI1R — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 5, 2021

Nurse was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 with a broken finger. He has 11 assists in 16 games this season after posting a career-high 16 goals and 36 points in 56 games in 2020-21.