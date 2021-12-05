36m ago
Oilers activate D Nurse off injured reserve
The Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse off the injured reserve ahead of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
TSN.ca Staff
Nurse was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 with a broken finger. He has 11 assists in 16 games this season after posting a career-high 16 goals and 36 points in 56 games in 2020-21.