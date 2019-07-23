The Edmonton Oilers announced the addition of Brian Wiseman as a assistant coach on Dave Tippett's staff on Tuesday.

Wiseman, 48, spent the past seven seasons as assistant coach with the NCAA's Michigan Wolverines. He joins associate coach Jim Playfair, assistant coach Glen Gulutzan, goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal on the Oilers coaching staff.

"I am very excited to add Brian to our coaching staff," Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. "Brian is a forward-thinking coach with whom I have history as both a player and a coach. He works very well with young players and has a passion for skill development."

Wiseman worked under Tippett during the 2002-03 season as a video coach with the Dallas Stars. He also appeared in three NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1996-97 during his playing career.