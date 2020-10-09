Oilers pick up Turris on two-year deal; Talbot off to Minnesota

The Edmonton Oilers signed centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract on Friday carrying an average annual value of $1.65 million.

The Nashville Predators bough out Turris, who had four years remaining his contract that carried a cap hit of $6 million, earlier this week.

The #Oilers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract through 2021-22 with forward Kyle Turris.@Rogers | #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 9, 2020

The 31-year-old had nine goals and 22 assists in 62 games with the Predators last season. The team acquired Turris from the Ottawa Senators in a three-way trade that saw Matt Duchene go to Ottawa. Nashville immediately signed Turris to a six-year deal worth $36 million on Nov. 5, 2017. The forward had 20-goal seasons in three of his last four seasons before joining the Predators.