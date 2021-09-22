31m ago
Oilers G Stalock unlikely to play this season with heart condition
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock is unlikely to play this season as he continues to get evaluated for a possible heart condition. Duncan Keith will be join the team for training camp on Oct. 1 as he is currently in quarantine.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock is unlikely to play this season as he continues to get evaluated for a possible heart condition, general manager Ken Holland announced Wednesday.
The Oilers claimed Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild in March, though he did not play in a game with either team last season.
In 151 career NHL games, the Minnesota native has recorded a 61-49-18 record with a 2.61 goals against average and .909 save percentage.
Keith out until Oct. 1
Holland also announced newly acquired defenceman Duncan Keith will be join the team for training camp on Oct. 1 as he is currently in quarantine.
Keith was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick. The 38-year-old had four goals and 15 points in 54 games last season.
Prior to the trade, Keith had spent his entire career with the Blackhawks after the club selected him in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft.
A two-time Norris Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Keith has 105 goals and 520 assists in 1,192 career regular season games.
Keith has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.