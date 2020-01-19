8m ago
Oilers assign Benning to AHL for conditioning
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned defenceman Matt Benning to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on a conditioning loan.
TSN.ca Staff
Benning, 25, last played on Dec. 1 against the Vancouver Canucks after he struck in the head with a puck. It was his second concussion in 12 days.
The Condors have four games on their schedule this upcoming week as the Oilers head into their bye week and All-Star break.
In 24 games this season, Benning has five assists. In 229 career NHL games, the defenceman has 14 goals and 58 points.