The Edmonton Oilers have assigned defenceman Matt Benning to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on a conditioning loan. 

Benning, 25, last played on Dec. 1 against the Vancouver Canucks after he struck in the head with a puck. It was his second concussion in 12 days. 

The Condors have four games on their schedule this upcoming week as the Oilers head into their bye week and All-Star break. 

In 24 games this season, Benning has five assists. In 229 career NHL games, the defenceman has 14 goals and 58 points. 