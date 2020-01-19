The Edmonton Oilers have assigned defenceman Matt Benning to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on a conditioning loan.

The #Oilers have assigned defenceman Matt Benning to the @Condors on a conditioning loan. Bakersfield has four games on their schedule this coming week. pic.twitter.com/SONkwZOVjv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 19, 2020

Benning, 25, last played on Dec. 1 against the Vancouver Canucks after he struck in the head with a puck. It was his second concussion in 12 days.

The Condors have four games on their schedule this upcoming week as the Oilers head into their bye week and All-Star break.

In 24 games this season, Benning has five assists. In 229 career NHL games, the defenceman has 14 goals and 58 points.