1h ago
Oilers sign Perlini to one-year contract
The Edmonton Oiler have signed forward Brendan Perlini to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Perlini, 25, last played in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2019-20 season, scoring one goal and four points in 39 games.
Perlini has 46 goals and 30 assists in 239 career NHL games with the Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Arizona Coyotes.