Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones revealed on Friday that he received an asymptomatic positive test for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Jones added that he's "glad to be healthy & feeling good back on the ice."

#Oilers d-man Caleb Jones says on today's media conference call he received an asymptomatic positive test for COVID-19 a couple weeks ago but he's "glad to be healthy & feeling good back on the ice." — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 17, 2020

Friday marked the first time Jones practiced with the main group since training camps started on Monday. Jones noted that he feels confident in the protocols the league has put in place for players dealing with the virus.

After going through the protocols and the systems in place to deal with positive cases Jones feels there is a high mevel of confidence in what the NHL has put in place. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 17, 2020

The 23-year-old second-year player had four goals and five assists through 43 games when the NHL came to a halt on March 12.