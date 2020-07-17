1h ago
Oilers' Jones says he had COVID-19
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones revealed on Friday that he received an asymptomatic positive test for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Jones added that he's "glad to be healthy & feeling good back on the ice."
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones revealed on Friday that he received an asymptomatic positive test for COVID-19 two weeks ago.
Jones added that he's "glad to be healthy & feeling good back on the ice."
Friday marked the first time Jones practiced with the main group since training camps started on Monday. Jones noted that he feels confident in the protocols the league has put in place for players dealing with the virus.
The 23-year-old second-year player had four goals and five assists through 43 games when the NHL came to a halt on March 12.